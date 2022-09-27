LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche.
Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college.
DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky County Day School took the top honors in the private school category.
Top-5 Best Private High Schools in Kentucky:
- Kentucky County Day School
- Louisville Collegiate School
- Sayre School
- Walden School
- Francis Parker School of Louisville
Top-5 Best Public High Schools in Kentucky:
- DuPont Manual High School
- The Gatton Academy
- Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
- Beechwood High School
- Lafayette High School
For the full private school rankings, click here. For the full public school rankings, click here.
