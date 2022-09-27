duPont Manual High School.png

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche.

Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college.

DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky County Day School took the top honors in the private school category.

Top-5 Best Private High Schools in Kentucky:

  1. Kentucky County Day School
  2. Louisville Collegiate School
  3. Sayre School
  4. Walden School
  5. Francis Parker School of Louisville

Top-5 Best Public High Schools in Kentucky:

  1. DuPont Manual High School
  2. The Gatton Academy
  3. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
  4. Beechwood High School
  5. Lafayette High School

For the full private school rankings, click here. For the full public school rankings, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.