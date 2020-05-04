LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meade County Schools have selected a new superintendent.
Dr. Mark Martin, who is currently the district's director of special education, will take over the top role on July 1.
Martin will replace Dr. John Millay, who retired in February.
Martin graduated from Western Kentucky University and has spent 12 years as special education teacher and administrator. He joined Meade County schools in 2014.
The district serves about 5,000 students in eight different schools.
