NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Once a week for 30 minutes at a time, volunteers are changing lives of struggling students in southern Indiana.
New Albany-Floyd County Schools' Mentor Mii program matches students dealing with any childhood trauma, loss or other issues with a caring adult. On Wednesdays at Slate Run Elementary, students like Cariyah Woods get to meet with their mentor to talk and do activities like art or games to build a bond.
"Wednesday is my favorite day, because I get to see Miss Rachel on that day," Cariyah said.
About a year ago, the Mentor Mii program paired the second-grader with Rachel Kushner, who volunteered for the New Albany-Floyd County Schools program, after a friend recommended it.
"I had absolutely no expectations," Kushner said. "I didn't know what it was going to be like."
Victoria Haley helps coordinate the Mentor Mii program at Hazelwood Middle School. She's been part of the program since it started in 2009.
"The program is supposed to start in grade school and really continue for life," Haley said. "The mentors really develop a relationship with the kids and the families and they do things outside of the school. So it's really grown over the years."
Though kids are typically paired with mentors in elementary school, students at any grade in need can be referred to the program. People wanting to mentor don't need any special training, just a desire to get involved.
"Everyone has something they can offer," Haley said.
The district finds Mentor Mii can benefit students academically and behaviorally by getting them more connected with school.
Mentor Mii District Lead Samantha Pitts said the program works.
"Feeling like they belong and that they have someone there holding them a little bit more accountable for staying on track and turning their stuff in," she said.
Haley agreed.
"Socially, you really do see it," she said. "They mature."
It can take some time to build up trust, but once it's there, it can have a lifetime impact for students and the mentors. Kushner said she looks forward to a future watching Cariyah grow.
"I wonder what she'll be like as a seventh-grader and a ninth-grader," Kushern said."What's going to happen after high school? I'm excited to see your future."
And it's obvious Cariyah feels the same way.
"As long as I'm able to be with Miss Rachel, I'm happy," she said Wednesday.
The district is always looking for more volunteers, and Kushner hopes more people will give it a try.
Mentor Mii lost some volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they would like to bring more adults into the program. Organizers said they can help work around schedules and coordinate mentor times.
If you're interested in volunteering, email Pitts at spitts@nafcs.org. Let her know if there is a particular school you're interested in, or you can contact the school directly and ask to speak to an on-site coordinator. If you'd like more information about the program, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.