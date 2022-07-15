LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the third year, legendary heavy metal band Metallica has awarded Elizabethtown Community and Technical College thousands of dollars in grants for tuition assistance.
This year, ECTC was awarded $25,000 for the Metallica Scholars Initiative. The last two years, ECTC received $150,000.
“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople," Pete Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands, said in a news release.
"With the addition of the 2022-2023 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 men and women in 32 community colleges across 27 states. We are honored to support these students of all ages and backgrounds and look forward to growing the program even farther in the future."
ECTC will provide the tuition assistance to military students in the Advanced Manufacturing Army Career Skills Program.
Students in the program over the past three years have gotten financial support for education in trades including:
- Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)
- Air Conditioning Technology - industrial
- Electrical Technology - industrial
- Engineering and Electronics Technology - Robotics and Automation, Instrumentation tracks
- Industrial Maintenance Technology
- Computerized Manufacturing and Machining
- Computer Aided Drafting and Design
- Welding Technology
The Metallica Scholars Initiative was established in 2019. The money comes from their foundation, All Within My Hands.
