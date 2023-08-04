LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Carroll County will have to follow new cellphone rules this school year.
Carroll County Middle and High schools recently implemented a new cell phone policy.
The goal is to improve safety, academic success and social and emotional wellbeing.
Students will no longer be allowed to use their cellphones during class. Phones will be placed in a clear package provided by the teacher and students can get them back at the end of the period.
Phones will be allowed between classes and during lunch.
