LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- North Bullitt High School cheerleaders have made school history.
Last weekend, North Bullitt Cheer competed at the National Championships in Disney World, and took home its first ever National Championship title.
The team also walked away with a World Championship title, also the first in school's history.
According to coach Destiny Watson, after the state competition, where they came in third place, the team wasn't happy with its performance. The team quickly revised the routine by eliminating some tumbling moves and adding more stunts.
"This team has been special for we have pivoted so much, and it has not been easy," Watson said. "They persevered and stuck it out when we have had to make hard decisions that were best for the team."
North Bullitt Cheer tryouts for next season will be April 17 through April 19 and an interest meeting will be on March 30.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.