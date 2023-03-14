LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill that would divide Jefferson County Public Schools into multiple districts failed to advance out of a House committee after JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio warned lawmakers it would "be one of the most devastating decisions for education in Jefferson County in 50 years."
Senate Bill 156 was designed to improve students' reading levels by establishing a statewide research center. But state lawmakers made a late amendment that effectively killed it. The amended bill would have made JCPS pay for an audit then divide the district into two or three districts. But the bill didn't pass out of the House committee the second time around.
The House Education Committee easily passed the original bill, but the late amendment brought it back before the committee again. That's when both Republicans and Democrats on the committee took issue with the timing of the amendment, its $1 million price tag and the potential consequences of dividing the district.
The bill's sponsor, Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris, said in the amendment that JCPS would be responsible for paying for a third-party audit and also included language about splitting JCPS into two or three districts.
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreed the amended bill will not improve students' reading levels. Despite the bill's failure to move forward, there are suspicions that the debate to divide JCPS and its central office into multiple districts is not over.
Pollio had strong words Tuesday for lawmakers interested in dividing the district.
"This is not the right thing to do," he said. "I'm not opposed to an audit. I've stood up to eight to 10 audits in five years. I'm all right with an audit, if that's what it takes. Don't put in a predetermined decision to break up our district into multiple districts. It's not good for the community and will be one of the most devastating decisions for education in Jefferson County in 50 years."
Since the amended bill failed in committee, the original bill will be sent back to the House.
Before adjourning Tuesday morning, the committee chair put representatives on notice that they could be called back for another special meeting.
