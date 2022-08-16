LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's move-in week for Big Blue Nation.
More than 6,000 new Wildcats are moving into dorms at the University of Kentucky this week, according to a report by LEX18. It's the largest class in school history.
The team effort is set up by UK housing. When a student arrives with their family, they pull into a designated parking spot.
Volunteers help them unload their stuff, put everything into shopping carts and take them to their new home.
"We signed up for the first time slot because we wanted it to be cool and before everyone else got here," Sonya Stephens, a parent, said.
More students are expected to be moving in on Wednesday and classes begin on Aug. 22.
"I guess I'm kind of excited for a fresh start and to meet new people and have new experiences and stuff," freshman JC Wiedmer said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.