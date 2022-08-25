LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some students and staff at Western High School were hit with pepper spray when a fight broke out between two students Thursday afternoon.
According to a letter sent home to parents by Principal Michael Kelly, the fight broke out between two students in a hallway around lunch time.
Then, one of the students began pepper spraying the other student. The irritant then impacted a few other students and staff who were also in the hallway.
Shively Police and Jefferson County Public Schools Security were called, but no one was seriously injured.
The sprayed area was cleaned and there was heightened security out of caution for the rest of the day.
The students involved in the fight will be disciplined by the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook, Kelly said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.