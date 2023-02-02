LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thomas Jefferson Middle School had additional security on hand Thursday after a threat was made on social media.
In a letter to families, the school's principal said students and staff told the school about a threat posted online overnight.
Additional security was called in Thursday while Jefferson County Public Schools police and Louisville Metro Police investigated if the threat was legitimate.
The school says if it's determined that a student posted the threat, they'll be disciplined in accordance with the handbook and could face criminal charges.
The full letter sent home to parents be be read below:
February 2, 2023
Dear TJMS Families,
The safety and security of our students, staff, and visitors is always our top priority. Whenever there is a situation that impacts our school community, you will hear about it from me. I’m writing to ensure you have the most accurate information about a situation impacting our school.
Overnight, students and staff told us about a social media post referencing a threat against our school. We immediately increased our building security level, communicated with our Safety Administrator and JCPS Police about the social media post. Additional security will be at the school this morning while JCPS Police and LMPD investigate and we determine whether the threat is legitimate.
If it is determined that a student posted the threat, they will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook and could face criminal charges.
We appreciate the students and staff who reported the online threat to us. Please use this as an opportunity to talk with your student about what they post online and remind them of the seriousness of the words they choose. If you or your student sees or hears anything that concerns you for the safety of our school community, please share with a staff member immediately.
We will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the safety of our school community. If we have more information to share with you later today, we will.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me through the school office at 502-485-8273.
Sincerely,
Josh Bourgeois, Principal
Thomas Jefferson Middle School
