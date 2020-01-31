LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A record number of students at the University of Kentucky are getting recognized for good grades.
The school said it had the highest number of students ever on the Dean's list for the fall 2019 semester.
The school also saw a record number of incoming freshman that semester.
To make a Dean's List at most UK programs, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher and must have earned 12 credits or more in that semester.
