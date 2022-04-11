LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sen. Amy Klobuchar spent much of her lecture at the University of Louisville's McConnell Center discussing a push to regulate Big Tech.
The Democrat from Minnesota visited the University on Monday. She presented "When Businesses Compete, America Wins: Rejuvenating America's Antitrust Policy," speaking about bipartisan support to stop companies like Google and Facebook from shutting out competition.
"They have spent $70 million against us in this effort and that doesn't even count the advertising, that's just the lobbying from last year," Klobuchar said. "And there's 2,700 lobbyists from those four companies now roaming the halls of Congress."
Klobuchar is sponsoring a bipartisan bill, American Innovation and Choice Online Act, to rejuvenate America's anti-trust policy. She said other big tech legislation in the works deals with what big tech allows children to see and whistleblower policy.
Sen. Mitch McConnell also spoke at the event.
Klobuchar, 61, was first elected in 2006 and has won reelection twice. She ran for president, but dropped out before the 2020 Democratic convention.
Klobuchar, a lawyer and former chief prosecutor in Minnesota's largest county, is the chair of the Senate Rules Committee.
To watch the lecture, click here.
