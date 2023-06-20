LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sen. Rand Paul visited Jefferson Community & Technical College to see how students are preparing for the workforce.
The Kentucky senator toured the advanced learning and manufacturing campus in Louisville on Tuesday. The facility opened in 2020 featuring state-of-the-art equipment that helps students gain manufacturing and IT skills.
Paul said the training helps students prepare for high-paying jobs.
"There's a lot of really smart talented people who are good with technical skills and my goodness we need them," Paul said. "And if we want to make stuff in our country we got to have the manufacturing and the skills to do that in our country so it isn't all outsourced to other countries."
About half of JCTC's student body who earn technical degrees go straight to work.
