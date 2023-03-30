LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A skilled nursing facility in Shelbyville is helping students launch their healthcare careers.
Masonic Homes Kentucky in Shelbyville is investing in the future of the healthcare industry by teaching the next generation of nursing assistants.
Drew Bennett attends the Shelby County Area Technology Center and is one of several students training in Masonic Homes.
"When I was eight, I had a seizure and I was in a coma for a month," Bennett said. "And ever since then, I've just aspired to be something more and help other people."
The technology center has partnerships with Galen College of Nursing and The University of Kentucky. Nursing students are completing their long-term clinical rotation, while high school students are receiving hands on training.
"It's a really, really nice experience," Bennett said. "I like being able to have that experience under my belt so young, it makes me more employable later on."
"If you do it after high school, it's you know, anywhere from $1,200 to $1,500 out of pocket; and so we try to grab them in high school and just say 'hey, it's right here.' There are opportunities right here and you need to grab it because it's the first stepping stone getting you to where you want to be, if that is in healthcare." Willard said.
In the last nine years, registered nurse Jennifer Willard has taught more than 200 students through Masonic.
"When I get those messages that my students have graduated nursing school, that means a lot to me," Willard said.
Joetta Jouett is Masonic's education director. She said students learn how to move patients from wheelchairs to beds.
"We get to teach them, help them, let them see what it's really like," Jouett said.
This training is vital. Last year, the Kentucky Hospital Association reported more than 22% of hospital nursing positions in Kentucky remained unfilled.
At the time, the state needed more than 5,000 nurses or nurse practitioners and that number is expected to triple by next year.
"A lot of them are going to go on and be nurses," Willard said. "But I want them to understand that your CNA is the most intricate part of your ladder of your team."
Bennett is already on his way and has taken the CNA test. Bennett hopes more students will fill the need.
"It means a lot. I love helping other people. And I love changing and helping people's lives on daily basis," Bennett said. "I just hope it keeps growing. I hope more people get into it and it keeps growing."
This clinical site is also helping students gain the skills they need to become Medicaid nurse aids, EKG techs and more.
"The nursing assistant they're responsible for their ADLs. Those are the people that help bath, feed, move. As far as nursing is concerned, they are our eyes," Jouett said. "In health care, there's always a place for you. Somebody's always needed in health care. It's such a rewarding career. You go home and you feel like I've made somebody's day and that's what it's all about, the residents and the patients."
The program success includes six students from the Technology Center being hired to work at Pillars Assisted Living & Personal Care on Masonic’s Shelbyville Campus. A new nursing aide course is starting in April, with plans to offer the Kentucky Medication Aide program in May.
To learn more about Masonic Homes Kentucky, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.