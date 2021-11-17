LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spalding University is renaming its graduate school of writing to honor its founders.
It will be called the Sena Jeter Naslund-Karen Mann Graduate School of Writing. Novelists Naslund and Mann founded Kentucky's first Master of Fine Arts in Writing program 20 years ago at Spalding.
A $1 million gift from former tennis pro and Spalding MFA graduate Cindy Brady made the renaming possible. Brady praised Nasland and Mann's work in paving the way for the current curriculum.
"They had a vision," Brady said at a check presentation ceremony Nov. 17. "They prepared often and consistently. They revolutionized the MFA model. Now, think about that. They revolutionized the model for MFA programs in this country."
Brady's $1 million donation is one of the largest gifts from an individual donor in Spalding's history.
