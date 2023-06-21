NEW SPENCER COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT

Dr. Willie Foster was hired as the new superintendent for Spencer County Schools. (Source: Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer County Schools has announced its new superintendent.

The district hired Dr. Willie Foster for the job.

The Spencer County School Board began its search for a new superintendent back in March. Dr. Foster will take over for acting Superintendent Chuck Abell.

Foster just completed his 24th year as a public educator and most recently served as principal of Louisville Male High School.

He was also previously an assistant superintendent in Oldham County.

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags