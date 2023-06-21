LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spencer County Schools has announced its new superintendent.
The district hired Dr. Willie Foster for the job.
The Spencer County School Board began its search for a new superintendent back in March. Dr. Foster will take over for acting Superintendent Chuck Abell.
Foster just completed his 24th year as a public educator and most recently served as principal of Louisville Male High School.
He was also previously an assistant superintendent in Oldham County.
