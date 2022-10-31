LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) elementary school students attempted to break a world record on Monday.
Teachers and students at Stopher Elementary set up more than 8,000 cereal boxes around the school.
They lined them up through the halloways, one by one, hoping they would topple like dominos.
The boxes were collected through a food drive benefitting Dare to Care's school-based pantries.
"Kind of the theme of this is one small act of kindness can start a chain reaction so we sort of wanted to build off of that, the small act of kindness of bringing in one box leads to somebody else may bringing in two and this is how we end up with 8,009," Avani Goodloe, with Stopher Elementary, said.
They didn't break the record because some of the boxes fell too early but everyone had a lot of fun.
The current cereal box domino world record is 6,391 boxes.
