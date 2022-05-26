LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student at Highland Hills Middle School in Georgetown, Indiana, will no longer be in attendance for the rest of the school year after making "an alleged threat" comment, according to a note sent to parents from principal Wendy Ivey.
The student was initially pulled from class after the threat was reported to school officials near the end of the day on Thursday.
"The student who admitted to the comment will no longer be attending Highland Hills for the remainder of the school year," Ivey said in the statement.
Ivey said that all external and classroom doors, at every school in the district, will be locked throughout the school day.
The last student day is next week on June 2.
