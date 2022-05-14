LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school in southwest Louisville will be closing its doors after more than 60 years.
Watson Lane Elementary, a Jefferson County Public School (JCPS), hosted a barbeque on Saturday for students, parents and alumni to say goodbye. The school opened in 1956, but with a new school under construction next door, it will close permanently.
Janet Kelly, a former student at the school, said it doesn't feel real.
"Started school here in 1966," Kelly said. "My first grade teacher was Mrs. Price, and I got my first spanking in her class. It's awesome but it's also heartbreaking because it's closing. It was a wonderful school."
Watson Lane Elementary will close at the end of the school year. Wilkerson Elementary is currently under construction and will open next school year.
Most students at Watson Lane Elementary are expected to attend Wilkerson next year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.