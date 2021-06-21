LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several students at Indiana University filed a lawsuit against the school to challenge its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
According to a news release Monday from the Bopp Law Firm, PC, the lawsuit alleges the university violated both the students constitutional rights, along with Indiana's Vaccine Passport Law.
The lawsuit filed by the law firm in Terre Haute argues that the consequences of the vaccine mandate lead to virtual expulsion from IU if a student doesn't receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said he won’t block IU’s plans to require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for all students and employees.
James Bopp Jr., the lead counsel in the lawsuit, said in a news release, "No other government entity, not the FDA, not the CDC, not the State of Indiana, not any county government, and not any other Indiana public university requires a COVID vaccination."
