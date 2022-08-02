LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Borden-Henryville School Corporation held an event that tackled a tough topic in order to keep kids safe.
It was called "Let's Talk." The discussion focused on suicide prevention, which is a major priority for the district.
It's already trained students and staff to be aware of the warning signs and where to find help.
The event on Tuesday night focused on helping parents become an ally for their kids.
"It's a tough conversation for parents and it can be a very difficult subject and we wanted to make sure that we have it as a conversation to make it easier for parents to have those conversations with their students," Dawn Gore Meador, Director of Special Populations at Borden-Henryville School Corporation, said.
The district has several psychologists and social workers in its school ready to help students and their families.
