LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has awarded a degree to a Vietnam veteran battling cancer who never got to finish school.
Larry McKillip was named an adopted alumnus of U of L.
He was joined Monday by family and university leaders to receive the associate degree in recreational education. That's what he was studying in 1979 before he had to leave U of L to care for his parents.
He went on to work for the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Ohio -- but the U.S. Navy veteran says he always felt like he had unfinished business.
"It's indescribable because it's something that I've wanted for so long and felt that something was missing in my life," he said. "Now I feel so fortunate that you all have seen fit to let me have it."
While his time at the university was short, McKillip says he remained a lifelong Louisville Cardinals fan.
