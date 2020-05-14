LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Submitting ACT or SAT test scores will be optional for most University of Louisville freshman in the fall of 2021.
The pandemic prompted some spring test dates to be canceled or postponed, so U of L decided to make the tests optional to help alleviate some of the anxiety around the tests.
But some programs, including the J.B. Speed School of Engineering, School of Nursing and College of Business will still require a test score. Most scholarships will also require a test score.
U of L's executive director of admissions, Jenny Sawyer, said in a release the the university wants to embrace students with excellent grades and a desire to learn.
"This gives us the opportunity to provide access to U of L in new ways and reduce the stress of standardized tests to our prospective students, especially during these difficult times," she said.
First-time freshman who choose not to submit ACT or SAT results will follow the same process as those who do not meet the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education's College Readiness Indicators. They will be required to take one of several exams in math or reading to determine their proper first-year placement in courses after they are accepted.
As a trial, U of L allowed some freshmen for the fall 2020 class to apply without submitting ACT or SAT scores. Those students provided a personal statement and resume. Grades and curriculum weighed more heavily in the decisions. The test-optional policy will be reviewed by the university to see if it will continue. For more information, visit UofL.me/test-optional.
