LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville students will receive a gift from their school this semester.
U of L will share nearly $6.3 million from the federal CARES Act to thousands of qualifying students, according to a news release from the university.
Students who qualify will received an average award of $592. Undergraduates who completed a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and registered for spring semester classes automatically receive the award, the university said.
"We want to do everything we can to help our students continue their education during these difficult times," U of L President Neeli Bendapudi said in the news release. "We have made quick dispersal of these monies a top priority in our continuing effort to support every student's success."
U of L's graduate and professional students must submit applications to receive their awards, according to the university's news release.
U of L committed around $12.6 million in federal funds for student aid from both CARES Act legislation bills. The first disbursement of funding from the Higher Education Relief Fund was shared between May and August 2020 to more than 3,300 students.
