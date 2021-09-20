LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville is seeing a slight increase in graduate students.
According to a news release, enrollment of graduate students attending in-person classes in the upcoming fall semester has increased two percent over last year.
The greatest increase occurred among the population of graduate students seeking degrees in business administration, human resources, education, law and nursing.
At the same time, the university says enrollment for first-time undergraduate students dropped by six percent. The five most popular majors for undergraduate students are engineering, business, education, biology and psychology.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has been life-altering for so many, and we are encouraged that more students are seeking post-graduate-level degrees," said Neeli Bendapudi, UofL's president, in a statement. "It is such a thrill to see a vibrant campus once again, and we are confident of a bright future for all our students."
In a news release, the university provided a demographic overview of the incoming undergraduate class:
- 47.6% have some college credits
- 20.24% are African American or identify as multiracial
- 7.06% are Hispanic or Latino
- 64.05% live on campus
- 33.05% are first-generation college students
- 25.64% is the average ACT score
- 3.63% is the average high school grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale
- 23.72% are from outside Kentucky
- 38 states are represented
- 246 are part-time
For the first time in 31 years, the university also opened a new traditional-style dorm for first-year students.
