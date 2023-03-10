LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vape detectors are being installed in several southern Indiana schools in the coming weeks.
Clarksville Community Schools Corp. said the district will install the devices in school bathrooms. The Verkada Environmental Sensors can detect vapes, excessive noise and other hazards.
The environmental sensors can detect the chemicals released by vaping pens. When that happens, the device triggers a text or email to school leaders.
A notice about the plan was posted on the Clarksville Community Schools Corp. Facebook page.
Clarksville High School's assistant principal said students often try to vape inside the restrooms. The district said three sensors have already been installed at Clarksville High School.
Renaissance Academy will also have vape sensors installed.
Officials said they plan to install a total of 10 sensors at different schools in the district.
