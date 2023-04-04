LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service in Louisville has confirmed an EF 1 tornado touched down in eastern Jefferson County and continued into northwestern Shelby County on April 1.
Here is the latest information regarding the Jefferson/Shelby County tornado that occurred on 4/1/2023. The entire Public Information Statement can be found at https://t.co/kc59K674Jx #kywx pic.twitter.com/QvxbeTbuId— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) April 4, 2023
According to NWS Twitter page, the EF-1 tornado first touched down Saturday about midnight, east of the Gene Snyder Freeway at a large warehouse near Terra View Trail.
The tornado continued through Lake Forest Country Club, south along Flat Rock Road, crossed into northwestern Shelby county near Crabapple Lane, and dissipated around Louisville's Persimmon Ridge Road.
The tornado had maximum wind speeds of 90 mph, was 130 yards wide and on the ground for 4 miles.
Damage included downed and uprooted trees, bent street signs and damage to roofs and siding.
