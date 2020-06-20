LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three employees at the El Nopal restaurant on Westport Road have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
Louisville health officials warn that any customers who visited the restaurant between June 5 and June 14 may have been exposed to the coronavirus and should consider getting tested.
They are also asking those customers to monitor themselves for symptoms for the following two weeks after eating at the Mexican restaurant.
The symptoms of coronavirus including shortness of breath, fevers, chill or cough. Other symptoms may include fatigue, muscle or body ache, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion runny nose, vomiting or diarrhea, according to the health officials.
Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness have shut down their restaurant for cleaning. It's unknown how long the restaurant will remain closed.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.