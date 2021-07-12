LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might say he's a real life Forest Gump.
A Hart County, Kentucky, man is running all the way from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. -- and he crossed the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge Monday morning.
Stan Cottrell, age 78, is two-thirds of the way through his third trans-USA run.
He started his current run on his birthday, on May 7th. He plans to run 30 miles a day for 100 consecutive days. He's on track to to finish on Aug. 14.
Cottrell is running to raise money for needy children in Kentucky, children with cancer and veterans.
"Forty years ago it evolved into using my gift to be able to build friendships and to promote the spirit of friendship," said Cottrell. "Everybody has a unique gift to give to the world in their own unique way."
The Western Kentucky graduate has run more than 260,000 miles: more than 10 ten times around the globe.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.