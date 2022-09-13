LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown will soon have new surveillance cameras around town thanks to a generous donation.
The Elizabethtown Police Department is working to get the new cameras ready to specifically read license plates. Details of the program are still being worked out, but Lowe's made a $5,000 donation to the plan to get it going.
"You all give us everyday by being in our stores, protecting our community, helping us whenever we need help, so it feels great to be able to give back." said Lowe's regional vice president Maribel Paree.
Elizabethtown Police said they're often in the store for various reasons, and the partnership just made sense.
The donation will help get the FLOCK cameras installed across town to increase safety.
But these cameras aren't constantly monitoring people. There's not even a facial recognition tool on them.
What they do is read license plates. The cameras can also detect vehicle colors, makes, models and even tell if a plate is missing or covered. The cameras can also find other unique identifiers on a vehicle.
FLOCK camera systems are already being used to reduce crime in southern Indiana cities, including Clarksville and Jeffersonville.
Elizabethtown Police Chief Jeremy Thompson said the cameras can act as an eyewitness, when they're looking for a particular vehicle involved in a crime.
"It gives us the ability to work smarter, not harder in some of these critical times. And anytime you have an abduction or something -- homicide -- that gives you that immediately to go out and look for those vehicles," Thompson said.
Elizabethtown Police has plans to install 20 FLOCK cameras by the end of the year.
If anyone wants to donate to the program, call the EPD at (270) 765-4125.
