LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead and an officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, that crash took place just before 7 a.m. on U.S. 62, just east of Ring Road.
Police say a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle collided in front of Central Hardin High School. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
Police say an officer with the Elizabethtown Police Department was nearby and stopped to render aid. At that time, a Ford F-150 was traveling in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 62. According to the news release, the driver of the truck did not see the wrecked vehicles until the last minute, and swerved in an effort to avoid them.
Police say when the truck swerved, it hit the officer while she was on foot trying to render aid.
Her injuries are described as "serious but not life-threatening."
The officer's identity has not yet been released.
