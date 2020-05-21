LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect in the double homicide last week in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, is now behind bars.
The Elizabethtown Police Department said Taynandree Reed, 27, was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday in Versailles, Kentucky, on suspicion of assault, robbery and homicide.
Reed was arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of Shawn Fox and Michael Buckner, who were found dead around 4:30 p.m. May 13 in the 100 block of Patterson Street. Another woman was found shot at the scene; she was taken to University Hospital. She has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.
Investigators believe the shooting happened at an apartment complex nearby, and the woman was able to drive away to seek help. She pulled into a driveway in front of an apartment complex on Patterson Street and honked her horn until someone called police.
