LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown resident says she is sorry she was unable to help a woman who banged on her door screaming for help moments before she was shot to death.
A total of four people were shot Thursday night at two separate locations, including the woman who died, along with another man. A second woman was shot in the leg but survived and managed to call for help.
The second male victim was hospitalized in critical condition.
A woman who lives on Warfield Street said she believes the woman who died was pounding on her door, screaming for help. "I heard a loud banging on my door, and someone saying 'help me! help me!' in desperation."
The woman, who does not want to be identified, said by the time she made it to the door, the woman was already gone.
Police say the first shooting call came in shortly after 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Warfield Street near North Miles Street. Officers say they received reports of a woman pounding frantically on a door, and reports of gunshots.
Police were also called to a second shooting that happened at the T-Mart gas station on North Miles Street, near Beech Street. That's where they found the man who had been shot to death.
During the investigation, officers returned to Warfield Street, where they found the suspect, 35-year-old Shadrach Peeler. Elizabethtown Police Officer John Thomas says, "He had a handgun still in his hand. When he saw officers, he threw the handgun to the ground but then proceeded to fight and resist arrest." Peeler was eventually taken into custody.
After making the arrest, police found a woman who had been shot to death. The neighbor that spoke to WDRB says she thinks that's the woman who pounded on her door.
"As soon as I looked out, I heard a pop! pop! pop! and I knew that whoever it was, was in serious condition.
"I do wish I could've helped," she said. "I do. I honestly would've brought her in, but just knowing the split seconds that went by I could have been one of the fatalities, you know? But I feel so bad."
Nadia Browne, the woman who was shot in the leg, described what she saw outside the gas station when the shooting began. She says she heard gunshots before the gunman came out of the business.
"I heard gunshots, and I saw a guy run out the store," Browne said. "And then the gunman came out the door, and that's when he saw me. And I got back in my car, and he started shooting.
"And then I laid over, as if to play dead, and hoping he wasn’t going to go by my car any further. And my car was already started, so I just put my car in reverse and flew out the parking lot.”
Browne was hit in the leg by one of the bullets, but managed to speed away from the scene and call for help. She says she feels lucky to be alive, but she's also grieving for the victims inside the gas station.
Officer Thomas says Peeler is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center. "He's being charged with two counts of murder, a single count of assault first degree, a count of assault second degree, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest."
