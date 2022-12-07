LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you find yourself in need of emergency care, you'll likely have to wait.
Wait times at emergency rooms across the area are increasing. But some places, like Norton Health Care, offer an online urgent care option patients can access without leaving the comfort of their homes.
It's a trend doctors are seeing across the country. Parking lots and waiting rooms at emergency departments are packed and more people are sick.
"There are signs that this is a particularly bad flu season," Dr. Emily Volk, Baptist Health Floyd chief medical officer, said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention received more than 34,000 positive flu tests from across the country for the week ending Nov. 26.
That's the most positive tests ever recorded in any single week since 1997.
Doctors are seeing more patients with RSV, and they are still seeing COVID-19 cases as well.
"The main message always is getting the right care at the right time at the right place," Dr. Mary Rademaker, Norton Immediate Care executive medical director, said.
Rademaker said doctors in immediate care centers are are seeing 400 to 500 more patients per day right now, so if you think you have to go to one you are likely going to wait.
There are many options when you're sick where you don't even have to leave home, though, such as telehealth visits and virtual urgent care appointments you can make.
"The virtual visit, eCare options are great, because if testing is indicated we have an express services where testing can be ordered at the drive-thru testing," Rademaker said.
If you're experiencing symptoms that you think are worse than something you can take care of at home, she said you should go to the ER.
If you're closer to a U of L Health emergency room, you can text ER-WAIT to 511-511 and see what the wait times are.
When WDRB News checked at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, the South Medical Center had the longest wait with 110 minutes.
The bottom line, doctors said, is to get vaccinated.
