LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local emergency rooms are gearing up for the possibility of an increase in injuries because of Monday's snow and ice.
Dr. Thomas Pope with Baptist Health LaGrange say they're already seeing people hurt from falls and car accidents, with broken hips and wrists.
Pope warns that the first step out your front door can often be the most dangerous because you're not prepared for how slick it is.
If you do get hurt, when should you head to the emergency room?
"So head injuries need to be seen, injuries involving your hip or your leg or you can't bare weight, tings to remember if you break a bone it typically hurts right away," Pope said.
He also warns that you shouldn't shovel snow if you have a history of heart issues or are out of shape. He also says to make sure your kids are dressed properly for the weather if they head outside.
