LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate who escaped from the Meade County Detention Center was captured in Louisville Thursday afternoon.
According to Meade County Jailer J.J. Scarborough, Mark Mullins was arrested after Scarborough and his chief deputy spotted him walking on Hikes Lane. When Mullins saw the jailer's truck, he started running, according to Scarborough.
Scarborough says he called the Louisville Metro Police Department for assistance before he arrested Mullins and put him in his truck.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirms that Mullins was captured near the intersection of Hikes Lane and Goldsmith Lane, behind a Walgreens.
Mark Mullins walked away from a work detail Wednesday morning near Brandenburg, Kentucky.
Authorities initially thought he might head to Kenton County in northern Kentucky, but a Facebook post by the Meade County Detention Center said Mullins was seen leaving the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane. He is known to have family in Louisville.
The post said he was on foot and had changed clothes.
Court records show Mullins was serving a five-year sentence for receipt of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft.
He is being transported back to the Meade County Detention Center.
