LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for an escaped inmate in Meade County, Kentucky.
According to a Facebook post by the Meade County Detention Center in Brandenburg, Kentucky, inmate Mark Mullins walked away from a work detail Wednesday morning.
Authorities say he was wearing blue jeans, a neon yellow Meade County Department of Corrections work shirt and black boots. He is described as being 36 years old, 6'-0" tall and weighing 170 pounds.
Court records show he was serving a five-year sentence for receipt of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft.
He is believed to be headed toward Kenton County, Kentucky.
Meade County Schools have initiated "increased security measures" as a result of the incident.
"Our schools are safe and we are currently monitoring all school activities," the district wrote, in a statement. "We are thankful for the support of law enforcement in monitoring the safety of our schools throughout the district.
"As always, any guest visiting our schools will need photo identification to enter the building."
Anyone with any information on Mullins' whereabouts is asked to contact the Meade County Sheriff's Department at (270) 422-4937 or (270) 422-4911.
