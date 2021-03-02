LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan, a rescue dog who has captured the hearts of people around the country, got to meet the Louisville boy who helped save him.
Tatum Henderson, 11, and his family noticed Ethan left outside the Kentucky Humane Society while they were dropping off donated toys for dogs in late January. Ethan had been abandoned and was severely malnourished; staff at the Humane Society were surprised he was still alive.
"They stopped their vehicle and jumped out of the car," the Humane Society said in a Facebook post. "They called the adoption desk and waited outside with Ethan until our staff came out and rushed him to our veterinary ward."
More than a month later, the dog has made significant strides on his road to recovery. He's bulked up and is learning how to sit and walk properly on a leash with his foster family.
With Ethan happy and healthy and Henderson's birthday coming up soon, a reunion was planned for Monday.
Henderson received a "Team Ethan" shirt and a thank-you card Ethan signed with his pawprint.
