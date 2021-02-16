LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Humane Society has launched a new line of merchandise to celebrate a formerly abused dog that has recently become a social media darling.
The new "Team Ethan" product line features a host of merchandise, including coffee mugs, t-shirts, sweat shirts, ball caps, hoodies, tote bags and face masks -- all celebrating the survival of Ethan the dog.
Ethan has drawn support from around the world after he was left starving and near death in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society on Jan. 29. Initially, doctors thought Ethan had 50 percent chance of survival.
Not only did he survive, but he is also gaining weight and learning to thrive with other dogs. He was recently released to the care of an experienced staff member so he could continue his rehabilitation in a loving foster home, while returning to the shelter daily to be monitored and for specialized care.
EXCITING NEWS! We now have Ethan merch you can purchase to support @kyhumane shelter animals! The design came from a wonderful portrait that Emma, the daughter of a KHS volunteer, drew of Ethan when he was first starting to heal. Shop Ethan here: https://t.co/2T0sJt7j01 pic.twitter.com/np1pXAgeri— KY Humane Society (@kyhumane) February 16, 2021
The Kentucky Humane Society announced the new "Ethan" product line on Tuesday, celebrating the "miracle dog" it calls "a symbol of love and hope for so many."
The product line features a portrait of Ethan drawn by Emma, the daughter of a Kentucky Humane Society volunteer.
