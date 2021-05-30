LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Evan Williams is celebrating American heroes with a special tribute.
The Kentucky distillery has created a special edition bottle of Evan Williams Black Bourbon to celebrate the heroic stories of military veterans.
Six veterans were chosen to be featured on their year's labels for their selfless acts of service at home and abroad.
One of this year's heroes works with veterans in Oklahoma, but her family's roots are in Kentucky. She was grateful to Evan Williams for highlight the work of veterans.
"Thank you recognizing the patriots across the United States. Thank you for understanding that we are all enjoying the blessings of freedom because of men and women who have worn the uniform of this nation," Rita Aragon, who is retired Major General with the U.S. Air Force, said.
To date, Evan Williams has recognized 42 veteran heroes on its American Hero Edition bottles and donated more than $375,000 to nonprofits through he project.
Evan Williams is donating up to $75,000 this year to nonprofits who support veterans.
The American Hero bottle costs $25.
