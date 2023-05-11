LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A day after the Jefferson County Board of Education approved a plan to install weapons detection systems in middle and high schools, the company that manufactures the equipment, Evolv Technology, put on a demonstration at Butler High School.
The system was set up just inside the door, and, according to WDRB Reporter Amanda Roberts, it looked like a metal detector that travelers would see at an airport security line.
It functioned in a similar manner, with students walking through it, but instead of detecting metal, the systems used artificial intelligence to detect weapons — either whole weapons or components — on anyone who walks through it.
Company representatives said Jefferson County Public Schools would be their third Kentucky school system to work with.
During Thursday's demonstration, they used a test piece that mimicked a weapon, concealed it in a backpack or waistband and walked through. The system beeped and a tablet display a still image and an animated GIF of the person with the weapon.
A graphic highlighted where on the person or bag the weapon was detected.
After installation, the district will be required to staff the systems. Three people are required to staff each detection system, including someone to monitor the tablets and speak with students or staff who set off the alarms.
Company representatives said the best feedback they've received from schools using the technology already is the peace of mind it provides students and staff.
JCPS board members said that's the kind of assurance they're looking for.
"Most of our schools are telling us -— and our students are telling us directly — they feel better in school," Evolv Director of Education Jill Lemond said. "They're able to focus. We know you can't learn, and you certainly can't teach and work, without focusing in the classroom. And they're feeling less anxious about gun violence."
"We are still going to do the safety measures that we've been doing for the years," JCPS Chief of Schools Robert Moore added. "This is just another layer that we're going to offer to our community."
JCPS has not yet put out the request for proposal for the systems, so Evolv had not yet applied for that RFP as of Thursday.
Moore said it's important to move quickly in choosing a company, so both the company can install them and the district can staff the systems in time.
It's estimated to cost the district $17 million for a five-year lease. The district will be responsible for staffing and upkeep of the systems.
JCPS is also making the technology available for the public to view next week. The public will have two chances to view the machines at Butler High School on Tuesday, May 16. The first session is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the second session is from 4-6 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.