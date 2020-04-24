LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registered voters in Kentucky will have the option to vote by mail in the June 23 elections.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order Friday in response to concerns about social distancing at polling stations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky's primary elections, special elections and local option elections are scheduled for June 23, 2020.
According to a news release, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams recommended the policy change on Thursday and Gov. Beshear issued an executive order Friday.
"Today's Executive Order and regulations that will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections will allow all Kentuckians who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary to vote by mail through an absentee ballot," Beshear said in a statement. "While there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic."
"Voters across the political spectrum will be pleased with this plan to protect both democracy and public health," said Secretary Adams, in a statement. "I'm grateful to Governor Beshear for his leadership, and his working in good faith with me toward ensuring a successful and safe election."
Limited in-person voting will also be available, with officials evaluating a possible drive-through option.
