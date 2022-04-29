LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An exercise rider died in a training accident Friday morning at Keeneland Race Course outside Lexington.
In a news release Friday, the track said during a ride just after 8 a.m., Callie Witt, 20, was thrown from a 2-year-old horse trained by Joe Sharp.
The track on-site medical team took care of Witt until Lexington Fire and Emergency arrived six minutes later. She died at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital emergency department of blunt force injuries.
“We are heartbroken by this tragic loss,” Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin said in a news release. “Our hearts and prayers go out to Callie’s family, friends and our collective racing community at this difficult time.”
Witt, a native of Nebraska, was a student at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
