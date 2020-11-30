LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped people from charging their credit cards this Cyber Monday.
But before you click "buy," you should take a second and look at your virtual shopping cart. There are five things, one expert says, you should wait to buy to save the most money.
Those items include mattresses, bedding, outdoor gear, jewelry and cars. You'll likely find a better deal after Christmas, during the end-of-year sales.
"The car dealerships need you more than you need them," said Jennifer Jolly, a National Syndicated Tech-Life columnist. "They need to get rid of all the 2020 models to really start selling the 2021 models. So they'll be deeper discounts throughout the end of December into January."
Despite unemployment concerns, the National Retail Federation expects holiday sales could top $77 billion, surpassing last year's total.
