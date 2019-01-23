LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was once the crown jewel of local sports, but at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24, the old Cardinal Stadium is scheduled to be demolished.
The demolition has been expected for a long time. The stadium fell into disrepair when the U of L football team moved out in the late 1990s.
The state began dismantling the bleachers in 2014, and last year approved funds to tear it down.
Lifelong Louisville resident Tom Owen remembers the day it opened in the 1950s. He was in high school then. Throughout his life, he would see history made at Cardinal Stadium.
"This is a place that is etched into Louisville memory," he said. "To see it go will certainly stir gigantic pools of memory for folks that have been around for very long."
The bands Chicago and the Rolling Stones performed at the stadium. The first Thunder Over Louisville was also held there.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.