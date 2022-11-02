LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Fairdale High School volleyball team aced its effort to help cancer patients on Wednesday.
The team presented a check for $13,600 to Shirley's Way. Shirley's Way is a nonprofit that provides financial help to those battling cancer.
The team raised money all season long by auctioning game-used volleyballs, selling shirts and baked goods and collecting donations.
"It's a big thing," said Katie Kaufman, a junior varsity captain on the team. "I feel like we focus more on Pink Week than we do on the actual games, but it's all for ... in the end, it's a bigger call. It's more than just a volleyball game at the end of the day."
"There's so many people that lose their jobs when they're sick or they just can't work and their income is gone for however long," said Mike Mulrooney, the founder of Shirley's Way. "And we've got to change that. But things like this make a big difference.”
This donation is enough to cover rent or mortgage payments for about 14 people.
