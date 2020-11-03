LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Voters have been casting their ballots at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center on Phillips Lane for months, but that's not the only event happening there on Election Day.
The North American International Livestock Expo started setting up for its upcoming events Tuesday morning, with trailers moving equipment into the West Wing near Broadbent Arena. The livestock expo continues through Nov. 19.
COVID-19 testing is also being administered on the other side of the south wing.
The Jefferson County Clerk's Office says the extra activity has not affected voting in any way, and they don't believe it will because they're far enough away from each other.
