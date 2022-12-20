LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit filed Monday in Jefferson Circuit Court blames a local country club for exposing young kids to toxic chemicals in a swimming pool.
Earlier this year, the Metro Department of Public Health told WDRB News that a number of children got sick after a chemical leak at the Glen Oaks Country Club pool.
Now, some of those children and their families are suing the club for negligence.
The health department said gas was likely released into the pool, caused by a buildup of chlorine and hydrochloric acid — common chemicals used to treat pool water. The suit claims the children were "exposed to dangerous levels" of the two chemicals.
According to the lawsuit, the children were participating in the "children ages 6 and under" swim team practice on May 31 when the exposure occurred. Children reportedly got into the water around 5:20 p.m. and while there was "no visual indication or smell of excess chemicals," some children started showing symptoms of chemical poisoning around 5:35 p.m.
Attorneys said symptoms came on quickly, and several children started having trouble breathing and were coughing. The head swim coach reportedly started screaming for the kids to get out of the pool.
The lawsuit claims several children started vomiting, choking, foaming at the mouth and gasping for air and were taken to the hospital where they were treated for chemical exposure.
Additionally, the suit claims Glen Oaks was aware of the scheduled swim practice and "did not provide a lifeguard to be present" at the time, though it was required to do so. It goes on to say that the Health Department deemed the free chlorine level in the pool was "excessive" following the exposure.
Attorneys said the club was negligent, reckless, and didn't do enough to prevent the chemical exposure from happening.
"The tortious actions and inaction of Glen Oaks were wrongful, improper, and without a claim of reasonable justification, authority or privilege," the lawsuit states. "As a direct and proximate result of the conduct of Glen Oaks, the Plaintiffs suffered physical harm and emotional damages."
The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and punitive damages.
