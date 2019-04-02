LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A park is being built in Delphi, Indiana, to honor two young girls who were murdered.
The families of Abby Williams and Libby German are leading the effort to build a new park.
The bodies of both Abby and Libby were found near a bridge two years ago. No one has been arrested for the crime.
The memorial park will include three ball fields, two parks, and an amphitheater.
The two families also plan to provide playground equipment for children with disabilities.
"Hopefully, this complex will not only be healing for our families, will be a place where other families who have lost loved ones or had violence touch their lives could plant a tree or something beautiful that their lives can commemorated the way we are choosing for our girls," said Diane Erskin, grandmother of Abby Williams.
The goal is to have some parts of the park open this summer.
Background
The bodies of 13-year-old Abby and 14-year-old Libby were found in Feb. 2017 in a creek off a hiking trail in Delphi.
Days later, authorities released a grainy cell phone image -- taken by Libby -- of a man they are calling a suspect in the case.
Later that month, they released more information recorded by Libby's phone: audio of three words uttered by a voice authorities say belongs either to the man in the photograph, or another individual who was likely involved in the murders. The audio is barely more than a second long, and contains only one phrase.
That phrase was, "Down the hill."
To hear a recorded loop of the audio of the suspect, CLICK HERE.
Authorities played the recording over and over again in a loop during a Feb. 2017 news conference. It was also posted on the police Facebook page. They said they hoped someone listening to the audio will recognize the voice -- and they called Libby a hero for recording it before she died.
Officials said they have other evidence in the form of both video and audio, but they are intentionally withholding it in an effort to verify the validity of any tips they receive.
It was a dramatic press conference, with officials pleading for information from the public -- at times getting emotional.
At the time, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said he was overwhelmed by the tragedy and evil of the case.
"Words tend to escape during these periods of times," he said. "I've only had a couple of other situations in my lifetime when I've been able to stand before you and say that. Why Libby? Why Abby? Why Delphi? Why Carroll County? Why the region? Why the state? Why even in the nation? I say that because this is a classic example -- a clear example -- that evil lives amongst us."
"To the family of the community, the region, the state, as the leader of the Indiana State Police I say, I am so very sorry," he added.
Carter pointed to what he said was unprecedented time, manpower and resources being spent to solve the crimes -- resources that came from the local, state and federal levels.
"It's unlikely that any of you will ever see -- nor will we ever see or experience again -- the level of resources that is attached to this investigation," he said.
He pointed to the picture that had already been released.
"Someone knows who this individual is," he said. "Someone knows who this individual is. Is it a family member? Is it a neighbor? Is it an acquaintance? Is it an associate? Or maybe that one guy that lives over at that one place that's just kinda not right?"
"Maybe it's his jeans," he added. "Maybe it's his jacket or his sweatshirt. Maybe it's his shirttail. Maybe it's his posture. Maybe it's the right hand in his pocket."
"As poor as this picture is, somebody knows," he said.
And he had a message for the suspect:
"If you're watching, we'll find you."
He called on the public to be strong and recognize the importance of speaking out.
"Who's next?" he asked. "I hate to ask you that question. I'd give my life to not have to. But I know you've asked yourself that very question."
Police are asking anyone who was parked at High Bridge Trail Head on February 13, 2017 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to contact them. And if you can identify the man in the photo they released, please contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Department or the Delphi Police Department at 765-564-2345 or the Indiana State Poice at 765-567-2125. You can remain anonymous, if you request.
