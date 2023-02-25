LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friends and family gathered Saturday night to remember a man who was shot and killed at a food distribution center.
Family members of 24-year-old Charles Puckett Jr. released balloons in honor of their loved one. Puckett Jr. died after being shot at Gordon Food Service in Shepherdsville and another person is in critical condition.
His family shared memories of the man who was a father, someone they saw who always made himself second.
"He would look out for others and that's how he had other people's heart," his father, Charles Puckett Sr., said. "Like he did. He would look out for other people and make sure that everything was OK and then he would look out for his self."
Corey Rowland, 28, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder.
